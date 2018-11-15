BOSTON (CBS) — Get ready to shell out some extra Benjamins to see the defending World Series champs.

The Boston Red Sox are raising ticket prices by an average of 2.5 percent for the 2019 season, the team announced Thursday. They have also adjusted their variable pricing structure by adding a new tier for the six games in highest demand, which will now be referred to as “Diamond” games.

Included in the fancy (read: expensive) new tier are the home opener on April 9 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the team will unveil their 2018 World Series banner, their World Series rematch with the Los Angeles Dodgers from July 12-13, and three games against the New York Yankees on July 26-27 and September 7.

The prices for the six Diamond games has yet to be released, but will rise by an average of approximately 10 percent. Prices for the remaining 73 home games will rise by an average of 1.6 percent.

If you’re wondering why that’s only 79 home games, the Red Sox will “host” the New York Yankees for two games in London next season.

This is the fourth straight year the Red Sox have raised ticket prices and seventh time in the last 11 years. Going back to 2009, the club has raised prices by 1.8 percent per year on average.

The team will continue to offer special reduced pricing for students, clergy, veterans, and active duty members of the military. Tickets for high school and college students will again be available for $9.