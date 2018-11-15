BOSTON (CBS) — The Fitchburg State basketball player who delivered a dirty hit to the face of an opponent has apologized.

Kewan Platt, a junior shooting guard from Jamaica Plain, issued an apology on Instagram Wednesday night, roughly 24 hours after he hit Nichols College forward Nate Tenaglia in the face with his forearm.

Platt’s apology read:

“I hereby want to apologize and show my deep regret upon my actions that occurred during the game against Nichols College the other night. What I did was totally unacceptable and not justified in any way. I got frustrated and lost control over my behavior. I know these words cannot undo my wrongdoings. In the future I promise to make better choices. I’m not only apologizing to Nate Tenaglia but also to my teammates, the coaching staff, the University and the whole basketball community.”

The incident is still under investigation, but Platt was suspended from the team and banned from the Fitchburg State campus on Wednesday.