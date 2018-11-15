BOSTON (CBS) – A local golfer is celebrating today like there’s no tomorrow. That’s because he scored two holes in one, in the same round. The odds of that are 67-million to one, according to the National Hole in One Registry. And in this case, what happens in Vegas doesn’t stay in Vegas.

“I think it’s crazy. I wouldn’t have thought it would happen to me,” says Joel Jenkins, the pro at the Mt. Pleasant Golf Club in Lowell.

But earlier this week he was at the exclusive Shadow Creek Golf Course, playing in the New England PGA Vegas Pro-Am.

“You’re at Shadow Creek, you’re in Las Vegas, you’re with your friends,” he says.

They arrive at the par 3 5th hole. “I just said what do we have here? He says it’s 162 to the flag, a little uphill.” Joel pulls out his 8 iron. “I hit the ball, hit it the way I wanted,” he says.

Joel didn’t believe it when his caddie told him the ball dropped. “I said no, because I never had one yet, and I never figured I would.”

But when the group got to the green and looked in the hole, there it was. Much shouting and celebrating ensued. It was a hole in one for sure. “Honest to God, I was just so happy that it was finally over, that I got my first one,” Joel says.

But it wasn’t over. Fast forward to the 13th and a 6 iron. “Again I hit it, probably the best swing possibly of the year,” he says. Or possibly of his life. Another hole in one, and another celebration. “We didn’t know what to do! I still don’t believe it,” he says.

Joel got home Thursday, tired, still surprised and still trying to process a nearly impossible accomplishment. “I can’t imagine it getting any better,” he says.

The Shadow Creek course gave Joel the flags from each of the holes he aced.