CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Four men were arrested after a Cambridge apartment was raided, and a man who violated his parole, a fugitive of justice, guns, drugs, and a stolen dog were found, Mass. State Police said.

Twenty-six-year-old Matthew Haley, 26-year-old Standly Miranda, 32-year-old Hardy Quintin, and 20-year-old Dante Conner face multiple charges.

According to State Police, on Wednesday morning, officers from Cambridge PD and state troopers went to an apartment on Franklin Street in an attempt to find Haley, who had violated his parole from an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon conviction.

When they secured the apartment with Haley and three other men inside, guns and drugs were seen in plain sight. State Police said a Keltec Sub 2000 9mm collapsible rifle, a 32 caliber pistol, 30 9mm rounds, a ballistic vest, and what appeared to be cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana were then found and confiscated.

A Cambridge Police detective also noticed a dog present appeared to be the same dog that was reportedly stolen from a homeless couple in the city. Police took the dog, Oreo, and reunited him with his owners.

Haley was charged with parole violation, and a warrant for lewd, wanton and lascivious conduct, operating a motor vehicle after license suspension, failing to identify himself to a police officer, and interfering with a police officer.

Miranda was charged possession of a firearm without an FID card, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful carrying a of loaded firearm, possession of body armor during the commission of a felony, possession of a large capacity rifle, possession of a large capacity feeding device, possession of Class B substances with intent to distribute, and possession of a Class D substance with intent to distribute.

Quintin was arrested as a fugitive from justice for charges stemming from narcotic sales in New Hampshire. State Police said he has been on the run for two years. He was also charged with possession of a firearm without an FID card, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful carrying a of loaded firearm, possession of body armor during the commission of a felony, possession of a large capacity rifle, possession of a large capacity feeding device, possession of Class B substances with intent to distribute, and possession of a Class D substance with intent to distribute.

Conner was charged with possession of a firearm without an FID card, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful carrying a of loaded firearm, possession of body armor during the commission of a felony, possession of a large capacity rifle, possession of a large capacity feeding device, possession of Class B substances with intent to distribute, and possession of a Class D substance with intent to distribute.