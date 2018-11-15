Weather Alert:School Delays And Closings
Filed Under:Black Friday, Local TV, Retail

BOSTON (CBS) — Ready to do some Black Friday shopping in Massachusetts?

While stores in many parts of the country offer doorbuster deals on Thanksgiving, the Bay State’s “blue laws” prevent most retailers from opening on the Thursday holiday.

WBZ-TV reached out to stores to see what time their doors open in Massachusetts on Black Friday. Ordinances in some towns may require retailers to open later, so it’s a good idea to check in with the stores you plan to visit ahead of time.

Best Buy: 1 a.m.

BJ’s: 7 a.m.

Costco: 9 a.m.

Dick’s: 5 a.m.

GameStop: 7 a.m.

Home Depot: 6 a.m.

HomeGoods: 7 a.m.

HomeSense: 7 a.m.

JCPenney: 12:30 a.m.

Kmart: 12 a.m.

Kohl’s: 1 a.m.

Lowe’s: 6 a.m.

Macy’s: 12:30 a.m.

Marshall’s: 7 a.m.

Office Depot: 8 a.m.

Sierra Trading Post: 7 a.m.

Simon Malls: 12:30 a.m. (The Shops at Chestnut Hill & Copley Place 8 a.m.)

Staples: 7 a.m.

Target: 7 a.m.

TJ Maxx: 7 a.m.

Walmart: 1 a.m.

Wrentham Village Premium Outlets: 12 a.m.

Comments

