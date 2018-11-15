WEATHER ALERTWidespread Snow Coming Thursday Night
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Auburn Police, Local TV, officer involved shooting, Worcester County District Attorney

AUBURN (CBS) — A man who was shot by police in Auburn on Wednesday has died, the Worcester District Attorney’s Office announced. The man, 59-year-old Joseph Loughery, of Dublin, New Hampshire, was armed with a sawed-off rifle.

Loughery “was shot by police after he ignored repeated commands by the officers to disarm,” said the D.A. He was sitting his pickup truck in the Shell gas station parking lot on Southbridge Street when the shooting occurred around 1:15 p.m.

“Mr. Loughery was holding a sawed-off .22-caliber rifle and moving his arms while officers shouted for him to disarm. Witnesses heard and video captured the officers repeatedly shouting, ‘drop the gun,’ “don’t do it,’ and ‘let us help you,'” the D.A.’s statement said.

officer Man Shot By Auburn Police Outside Gas Station Dies

Three Auburn Police officers surround pickup truck (Image credit Dean Ghannoum)

He was transported to UMass Memorial Medical in Worcester and later died. An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday.

According to the D.A., a relative of Loughery called Dublin Police around 11 a.m. to request a welfare check on Loughery. The relative had also told police earlier that Loughery was missing.

“Using a cell phone application, the relative was able to track the vehicle to Auburn. Auburn Police were notified to be on the lookout for the pickup truck.”

Per standard protocol, the officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave. The D.A., Auburn Police, and Mass. State Police will continue to investigate the shooting.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s