AUBURN (CBS) — A man who was shot by police in Auburn on Wednesday has died, the Worcester District Attorney’s Office announced. The man, 59-year-old Joseph Loughery, of Dublin, New Hampshire, was armed with a sawed-off rifle.

Loughery “was shot by police after he ignored repeated commands by the officers to disarm,” said the D.A. He was sitting his pickup truck in the Shell gas station parking lot on Southbridge Street when the shooting occurred around 1:15 p.m.

“Mr. Loughery was holding a sawed-off .22-caliber rifle and moving his arms while officers shouted for him to disarm. Witnesses heard and video captured the officers repeatedly shouting, ‘drop the gun,’ “don’t do it,’ and ‘let us help you,'” the D.A.’s statement said.

He was transported to UMass Memorial Medical in Worcester and later died. An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday.

According to the D.A., a relative of Loughery called Dublin Police around 11 a.m. to request a welfare check on Loughery. The relative had also told police earlier that Loughery was missing.

“Using a cell phone application, the relative was able to track the vehicle to Auburn. Auburn Police were notified to be on the lookout for the pickup truck.”

Per standard protocol, the officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave. The D.A., Auburn Police, and Mass. State Police will continue to investigate the shooting.