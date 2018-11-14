(MARE) – Sacoya is an outspoken, charismatic girl of African-American descent who is always open to exploring new activities and settings. She likes playing sports, especially soccer and basketball, and also enjoys swimming, gymnastics and dancing. This past year Sacoya was on a local soccer team, as well as a Pop Warner Cheerleading team. She enjoyed these experiences because she liked being a part of a team and was able to meet new friends. Sacoya just started the sixth-grade at a new school and loves it. She is on target academically but receives extra support in the classroom.

Sacoya is legally freed for adoption and is seeking a home with two mothers, a mother and a father or a single mother. She does best with a lot of one-on-one attention from the adults in her life and therefore should be the only or youngest child in the home. Sacoya currently visits with her two biological sisters on a monthly basis and this should continue after she joins her new family.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.