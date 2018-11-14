WATCH LIVE:9:45 am Framingham Schools Superintendent Update On Threatening Notes
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen

BOSTON (CBS) – Tom Brady appears to be making the most of the Patriots’ bye week, as several theatergoers reported seeing the quarterback and supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen at “Hamilton” in Boston Tuesday night.

The Lin-Manuel Miranda musical is now playing at the Boston Opera House. Multiple photos of Brady and Bundchen sitting in the audience surfaced on social media overnight.

View this post on Instagram

Brady and his wife 3 rows behind me at Hamilton

A post shared by Connie Doto (@conniedoto) on

Some Patriots fans were clearly psyched to see their favorite NFL player at the show.

This isn’t the first time Brady has taken in the hit musical. The Wall Street Journal reported that the couple saw Hamilton on Broadway in New York in 2016 while Brady was serving his four-game suspension.

