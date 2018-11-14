BOSTON (CBS) – Tom Brady appears to be making the most of the Patriots’ bye week, as several theatergoers reported seeing the quarterback and supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen at “Hamilton” in Boston Tuesday night.

The Lin-Manuel Miranda musical is now playing at the Boston Opera House. Multiple photos of Brady and Bundchen sitting in the audience surfaced on social media overnight.

Some Patriots fans were clearly psyched to see their favorite NFL player at the show.

Me: *sobs the entire act two of Hamilton* *Tom Brady walks by Me: *PULLS IT TOGETHER* — Andrea Nastri (@andreanaomi1127) November 14, 2018

Oh hey look, Tom Brady is at my showing of #hamilton this evening — Brad Martin (@bmartin1427) November 14, 2018

This isn’t the first time Brady has taken in the hit musical. The Wall Street Journal reported that the couple saw Hamilton on Broadway in New York in 2016 while Brady was serving his four-game suspension.