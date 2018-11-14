BOSTON (CBS) – It happens to all of us. You see someone you know but you can’t recall their name, leading you to believe that you’re better at remembering faces than names. But a new study says that’s not true.

Researchers in the United Kingdom found it’s easier to remember someone’s name than what they look like.

They asked 24 volunteers to memorize 40 pictures of strangers paired with random names. The volunteers consistently scored higher at remembering the names over the faces. Even when shown celebrities, they were still slightly better at remembering the names over the photographs.

Names are both written and spoken which may help reinforce them in our brains. And while you may think you’re bad at remembering people’s names, chances are you’re even worse at recognizing their faces.