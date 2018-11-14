BOSTON (CBS) – Popcorn in one hand, a drink in the other makes for quite the challenge when you’re trying to get the perfect selfie with Mark Wahlberg.

Hundreds showed up for the Boston premiere of his newest movie, Instant Family.

“The response from this movie has been overwhelmingly positive so much laughter so many tears and so much hope after it and it’s all about family and people coming together and we need that more than ever now,” Wahlberg said.

He hopes the movie inspires more families to adopt.

That’s because in the movie, Mark Wahlberg and his wife played by Rose Byrne decide to open up their home to one foster child but to their surprise they end up with three children.

A message, appreciated by 16-year-old Wil Hingston.

“That family doesn’t have to mean blood and that it’s OK for families to be diverse and I think that that is a very strong message,” Hingston explained.

For Mark Wahlberg it wasn’t just about promoting this movie. It was just as much about the kids invited to watch it.

“I’m from the same neck of the woods as them if I can accomplish what I can accomplish by working hard and there’s nothing they can’t accomplish and for me that’s the most important thing just being able to give back and encourage them to pursue their dreams whatever they are,” he said.

Wahlberg, who helps out families all over the country through the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation also grew up going to the Boys and Girls Club of Dorchester.

One of the staff members who was there then is now the Vice President of Programming.

Mike Joyce remembers a young Mark Wahlberg.

“Mark can really serve as a role model to the kids today he did the same activities years ago that they are doing today. It’s a real positive message to say I was there I did well you can do well and I want to share what I have with you,” he said.

“It uplifts us about what Dorchester really is instead of the negative. There is positive. We are a community and we are Dorchester,” 16-year-old Jocelyn Sammy said.

Wahlberg greeted many familiar faces before the movie started and hoped they would come out after even more inspired.

“I’m grateful. Forever grateful,” Hingston said.