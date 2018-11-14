BOSTON (CBS) — A Fitchburg State basketball player has been suspended indefinitely and kicked off campus after he delivered a dangerous and flagrant shot to an opponent’s head Tuesday night.
In the final minutes of Tuesday night’s game between the Falcons and Nichols College, Fitchburg State guard Kewan Platt blatantly threw a forearm at Nichols’ Nate Tenaglia as he attempted a corner three.
Prior to his cheap shot, Platt air-balled a three at the other end of the floor and was upset that he didn’t get a call. You can watch the full game here, with the whole incident starting at the 2:01:45 mark. Tenaglia hit his three prior to taking the malicious shot to the face, giving Nichols a 13-point lead at the time.
Platt, a junior guard from Jamaica Plain in his first season at Fitchburg State, looked back to make sure the official on the sideline was not looking when he delivered the blow. But another official saw the act and promptly ejected Platt from the game.
On Wednesday, the Fitchburg State announced that the player had been suspended from the team and barred from campus. The incident is still being reviewed, and Platt could face further sanctions.
The Fitchburg State community is appalled by the conduct displayed during Tuesday night’s home basketball game. The player involved has been indefinitely suspended from the team and barred from campus, effective immediately. His behavior is antithetical to our community values and good sportsmanship. Fitchburg State does not tolerate behavior that violates those standards. The case is being reviewed at the student conduct level for consideration of further sanctions.
Tenaglia appeared to be OK after the shot, making both of his free throws. Nichols went on to win the Division III matchup 84-75.
They are so ‘appalled’ they have a press release and hie picture on their website celebrating player of the week for the guy they kicked out? http://www.fitchburgfalcons.com/sports/mbkb/2018-19/releases/20181113hov7u8
He oughta be expelled, forthwith…
If they have any balls that pos will never re-enter that program….and they might want to take that loser off their website