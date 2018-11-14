WEATHER ALERTWidespread Snow Coming Thursday Night
BOSTON (CBS) – An elderly couple were inside a car that went off a pier in Charlestown Wednesday night.

The car went over the edge near the Pier 6 restaurant and came to rest on a floating pier below.

Boston Fire says the driver was attempting to make a three-point turn when they hit the gas instead of the brake.

pier Elderly Couple Escapes Injury After Car Goes Off Charlestown Pier

A car went off the edge of pier in Charlestown (WBZ-TV)

When firefighters arrived, they say the two people were already out of the car and were uninjured. “What I heard were that people from inside the restaurant at Pier 6 came out and helped them get out of the car,” said Brian Alkins of Boston Fire.

The car was lifted back onto the pier using a crane.

