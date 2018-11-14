(CBS Local)– Now you can “Eat Mor Chikin” from the comfort of your home. Chick-fil-A is now available for delivery nationwide. The chain is partnering with DoorDash to bring its famous chicken sandwiches to you.

The delivery area is a 10-mile radius from any of the participating 1,100 restaurants nationwide. There are currently 11 Chick-fil-A locations in Massachusetts and two in southern New Hampshire.

Related: Chick-fil-A Eyes First Boston Location

As part of the celebration, Chick-fil-A and DoorDash will give away up to 200,000 free chicken sandwiches from now until next Tuesday when placing an order through DoorDash with the promo code “CFADELIVERY.”

“So many of our guests’ busy lives and family commitments have them strapped for time,” Chick-fil-A senior vice president and chief marketing officer Jon Bridges said. “Delivery is one way we can help them get a quick yet high quality meal.”