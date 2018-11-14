BOSTON (CBS) – The man charged with killing a popular gas station clerk in Dorchester last month has been released from jail on a promise to return to court.

Kevin Williams, 21, had been ordered held without bail at his arraignment in Dorchester Municipal Court October 9. He is charged with murder and firearms offenses in the shooting death of 67-year-old Jose Luis Phinn Williams at the Fabian gas station on Washington Street October 6.

Kevin Williams pleaded not guilty and insisted he was innocent.

Then, on Friday, November 9, prosecutors moved to have him released on personal recognizance based on results of the continuing investigation. The murder charge still stands and he’s due back in court November 19.

“Since Williams’ arraignment on Oct. 9, investigators have reviewed phone records, surveillance videos, and other electronic data; executed search warrants; interviewed multiple witnesses; and presented testimony to the Suffolk County Grand Jury,” Jake Wark, a spokesman for the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, said in a statement Friday.

“Those efforts,” Wark said, “have generated substantial evidence and now warrant the defendant’s release on personal recognizance.”

There has been no comment yet from Kevin Williams or his attorney.