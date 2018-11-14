BELLINGHAM (CBS) — A teacher in Bellingham was placed on administrative leave after allegations that the teacher recorded a student in a faculty bathroom, the Bellingham Superintendent’s Office confirmed Wednesday. The Bellingham Memorial Middle School teacher was placed on leave Nov. 9, when the district received the complaint.

Police have been notified. No word of any charges at this time but an investigation is underway.

The teacher’s identity has not been made public at this time.

“We continue to remain committed to our efforts to ensure a safe learning environment for all students. Student safety is our highest priority,” said Superintendent Peter Marano in a written statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bellingham Police.