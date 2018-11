AUBURN (CBS) — Massachusetts State Police responded to Swanson Road in Auburn for a report of a local officer-involved shooting, Wednesday afternoon.

There is no active search for a shooter and there are no reported injuries to any officers, state police said.

#BREAKING First video from the scene on Swanson Road in Auburn, where State Police say there has been a local officer-involved shooting. Police say scene is secure pic.twitter.com/Dgbrvu8ziG — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) November 14, 2018

The ramp from Route 290 to Swanson Road is currently closed.

Investigation and any further updates will be under direction of @worcesterda . Incident involves @AuburnMAPolice . https://t.co/RfE21uwxtx — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 14, 2018

The Worcester County District Attorney has taken over the investigation.