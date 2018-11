WRENTHAM (CBS) — There’s a warning for Wrentham Outlets shoppers ahead of Black Friday.

Police say that starting on Thanksgiving Day they’ll close all alternate GPS routes in the area.

Officers will be stationed at road blocks to direct traffic.

“Just when you thought you beat the traffic jam, you’ll have to backtrack and get behind everyone else and be wicked mad!” Police Chief Bill McGrath said in a Facebook post.

Anyone trying to get to the outlets should take Route 495 to Exit 15.