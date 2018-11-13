LOWELL (CBS) — UMass Lowell is creating an Oprah Winfrey Scholarship with all of the funds brought in from her visit to the university. Winfrey will speak at the UMass Lowell Chancellor’s Speaker Series on Nov. 15.
The first scholarship recipients and the final amount raised will be announced at Thursday’s event.
“Through this one unique and special night, Oprah Winfrey will help UMass Lowell students earn their education for years to come,” Chancellor Jacquie Moloney said in a written statement. “Oprah’s career and philanthropy have been devoted to giving back and elevating those around her and we are honored and grateful that she is donating her time to join us for this event.”
According to the school, the scholarship will be awarded to students with a financial need and who show a commitment to academic achievement.
The event will be at 7 p.m. in the Tsongas Center. Tickets are still available. Prices range from $125 to $250 and can be purchased by calling 866-722-8780 or through the Tsongas Center website.
Available to all students or just A.A. ?