Boomer Esiason: 'Rule Changes A Factor In Rise Of Offenses'Offense is on the rise and while there are many reasons, Esiason thinks the rule changes of the past several years are a big factor.

Film Review: Tom Brady's 'Wet Noodle Arm,' Bad Decisions, Bad Coverage, Bad Tackling And More From Patriots' Loss To TitansLet's take a look at the coach's film to get a better idea of how and why that 34-10 butt-whooping took place. Let's also take some time to assess the overreaction to this game.

Tuukka Rask Returns To Bruins After Leave Of AbsenceTuukka Rask is back with the Bruins.

Report: Dwayne Allen To Miss 'A Few Weeks' With Knee InjuryThe Patriots have not been particularly healthy at tight end this season. Those woes are continuing.

Here's Where Patriots Rank In Key Categories Through Week 10Week 10 of the NFL is complete. And with the Patriots in their bye week, it's the right time to take stock of where they stand compared to the rest of the league in some key areas.