BOSTON (CBS) – Market Basket shoppers are a loyal bunch and they love to sing the praises of the store.

“It’s the best in the world”

“You get more for your money.”

“The place is always packed.”

“I shop here because of the pricing and the convenience and the fact that I can have 3 kids in a shopping cart, is the biggest reason.”

A new report from Consumers’ Checkbook took a hard look at price and quality at grocery stores in the Boston area.

To compare prices, a team of shoppers picked out the same 150 items at each store – a real apples-to-apples comparison.

The best deals could be found at Price Rite, Market Basket, and Walmart.

But it’s not only about price. Market Basket was the only store to rank in the top three for best deals and highest overall quality.

Wegmans topped the overall quality list in the Boston area, followed by Whole Foods, Market Basket and then Roche Bros.

At the bottom of that list – Walmart, Stop & Shop, and Shaw’s received the lowest scores.

Whole Foods still tops the list as most expensive grocery store, but prices have come down a bit since Amazon bought the chain last year.