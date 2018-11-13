By David Wade
DRACUT (CBS) – Stitching beautiful, intricate and colorful creations, all to help others. That’s what’s happening in Dracut. But it’s where those creations are going that’s the real story.

Every Tuesday from 12:30 to 3 pm, a group of women get together at the Dracut Senior Center.

The group is called “Chat & Stitch.”

“It’s a lot of fun in here. We do a lot of chatting, more than stitching,” says Natalie Keenan.

You wouldn’t know that by the results. The small group takes donated yarn and creates useful wonders.

“Hats, scarves, mittens. We make lap afghans. We make twin sized blankets,” says Linda.

knitting 3 Dracut Knitting Club Makes A Difference One Stitch At A Time

Linda Paradise (WBZ-TV)

Hundreds of those handicrafts are donated to hospitals, shelters, nursing homes and schools.

The stitcher who coordinates the donations is Linda Paradise.

Because of illness, Linda can’t do as much volunteer work as she used to.

knitting 2 Dracut Knitting Club Makes A Difference One Stitch At A Time

A group of women gather together to knit, only to donate the items to people who need them. (WBZ-TV)

“But I could still crochet. So I still feel like I’m making a difference,” she says.

Making a difference for people who need a hand.

“They’re not in the best situation themselves, so this helps them, gives them a little hope,” says Kim Nelson.

For the group, it’s a perfect match.

knitting Dracut Knitting Club Makes A Difference One Stitch At A Time

Kim Nelson (WBZ-TV)

“It’s something I do with my time that means something,” says Natalie Keenan.

“I enjoy knitting and I enjoy helping people,” adds Ann Medici.

The group relies on donated yarn to do their work, and there’s always a welcoming seat at the table.

