BOSTON (CBS) — When Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Caris LeVert went down with a gruesome ankle injury Monday night, many around the NBA couldn’t help but look back to Gordon Hayward’s injury a year prior.

Like Hayward, LeVert’s foot wasn’t facing the way it should have been when he hit the floor Monday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. His teammates and opponents on the Wolves both huddled as he was tended to on the floor, reminiscent of the scene that played out in Cleveland last year when Hayward went down on opening night.

But unlike Hayward last year, LeVert’s prognosis on Tuesday was fairly positive. He did not suffer any broken bones and only minimal ligament damage, and is expected to be back at some point this season.

Chatting with reporters following Boston’s practice on Tuesday, Hayward said he did not see the injury live but was sent the clip (whoever sent him the clip needs something better to do with their time). He tweeted out his support for LeVert Monday night, and offered it up again Tuesday ahead of Boston’s practice.

“I hate to see that. I heard the timeline is a little bit better, but still, he was playing really well. You hate injuries for anybody,” said Hayward. “It’s tough.”

Best wishes and prayers to @CarisLeVert on a speedy recovery! The journey back is hard, but you’ll be stronger in the end. Please reach out if you need anything! — Gordon Hayward (@gordonhayward) November 13, 2018

LeVert, now in his third season with Brooklyn, had emerged as the Nets best player this season. He was hurt on a chase-down block just ahead of halftime when he landed awkwardly after colliding with guard Jeff Teague.

“Anytime somebody goes through a major injury you feel for them,” said Hayward. “And what I’ve been through, I know first-hand what it’s like. If he ever needs to reach out, he knows how to get a hold of me.”