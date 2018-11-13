BOSTON (Hoodline) – Looking for a sublime Thai meal near you? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Thai restaurants around Boston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

1. Pho Basil

Photo: wing y./Yelp

Topping the list is Pho Basil, located at 177 Massachusetts Ave., Suite A, near the Berklee College of Music. On the menu, offerings include staples like pad thai, drunken noodles and curry dishes, plus Vietnamese fare such as Saigon noodles with broccoli, red pepper and egg. (View the full menu here.)

The well-established spot is the most popular Thai restaurant in Boston, boasting four stars out of 1,028 reviews on Yelp.

2. Twelve Hours

Photo: Rocky w./Yelp

Next up is Brighton’s Twelve Hours, situated at 559 Washington St. (between Brackett Street and Oak Square Avenue). With 4.5 stars out of 280 reviews on Yelp, the Asian fusion restaurant has proven to be a local favorite, offering Thai, Vietnamese, Japanese, Korean and Chinese dishes. If you’re craving Thai, try the crispy wonton pad thai or the basil fried rice with beef. (Check out the full menu here.)

3. Brown Sugar Cafe

Photo: nick m./Yelp

Allston’s Brown Sugar Cafe, located at 1033 Commonwealth Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Thai eatery four stars out of 834 reviews. The restaurant features regional dishes from Thailand. Try the satay chicken with peanut sauce and cucumber or the ka moo, which is pork shoulder with soy sauce and a hard-boiled egg. (See the menu here.)

4. My Thai Vegan Cafe

Photo: ras u./Yelp

My Thai Vegan Cafe in Chinatown is another go-to, with four stars out of 777 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3 Beach St., Floor 2 (between Washington and Knapp streets) to see for yourself. The vegan restaurant serves bubble tea and plant-based versions of classic Thai dishes, like pad thai, stir-fried noodles and yellow curry noodle soup. (View the menu here.)