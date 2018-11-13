BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston City Council is discussing whether to lower the city-wide speed limit from 25 mph to 20 mph.

The discussion was spearheaded by City Councilor Ed Flynn, who represents South Boston where a 2-year-old boy was killed earlier this year in a traffic accident.

“I think it’s important to the city to make sure that our elderly and we have a lot of children going to school have the opportunity to be safe,” Flynn said.

Colin McGrath and his 4 year old sister were struck on the sidewalk when two cars collided near L and East Sixth Street and one jumped the curb.

John Provenzano, a South Boston resident, held Colin’s picture and called for change at the city council meeting on Tuesday. His daughter was also hit by a car in South Boston years ago.

“We have to change that. I don’t care what the money cost is,” Provenzano said.

A 2017 study by the Insurance for Highway Safety found that when Boston lowered its speed limit from 30 mph to 25 mph it reduced drivers’ speeds.

Flynn acknowledges that even more can be done to keep drivers and pedestrians safe.

“More enforcement, more stops signs, more lights. Making it more pedestrian friendly,” Flynn said.

Flynn said his next step is to form a working group of city departments to discuss pedestrian safety.

Lowering the city-wide speed limit would also require state legislation.