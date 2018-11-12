WEST BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – Three toddlers walked away from the Cowlicks and Pigtails Child Care Center on Monday.

The kids didn’t make it far before someone spotted them on the center’s front driveway, according to the owner.

“We’re not going to let something like this stop us. Everybody is safe, sound and we’re just going to move forward from this and make sure that this doesn’t ever happen again,” said owner Erica Kilcoyne.

Kilcoyne said she immediately fired the four employees who should have been watching the kids.

She held a mandatory staff meeting Monday night to go over safety protocol.

Kilcoyne showed WBZ-TV the new master locks on all the gates and the newly installed cameras.

“I’m sick to my stomach. I’m absolutely sick to my stomach. I’m a mother of five myself,” said Kilcoyne.

One parent who spoke with WBZ is now considering taking his son to another day care.

“There’s no excuse for kids wandering off,” said the parent.

The father hasn’t been able to stop thinking about what could have happened if his son was involved.

“It’s a busy road. A lot of cars, trucks driving by. It was just very scary,” said the father.

West Bridgewater police said they were not notified of the incident. It’s unclear if state education officials are investigating.