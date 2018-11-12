WEATHER ALERTHeavy Rain Tuesday, Followed By Bitter Cold And Possibly Snow Late In Week
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PMHappy Together
    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By Anaridis Rodriguez
Filed Under:Anaridis Rodriguez, Comic Books, Comics, New England Comics, Stan Lee, Stan Lee Death

MALDEN (CBS) – For comic book fans, Stan Lee’s creations are stuff of legend.

Alan Vickers, the manager of New England Comics in Malden says Lee’s stories are part of American history.

stan lee 1 Fans Remember Stan Lee As A Legend And An Icon

Stan Lee Comics Books at New England Comics (WBZ-TV)

“Stan was responsible for most of what is in this room, and if he didn’t write it, he affected it, he created it,” Vickers said.

Monday, some fans of the visionary met at New England Comics to mourn Lee’s passing and pay tribute by sharing stories.

“He was the originator. Ever since I got into comics, I really looked up to him,” a fan said.

Vickers said Lee’s trademark and legacy will be rooted in realism and how he created fantasies featuring characters with personality, real world problems.

“The teenage kid from Queens who gets bit by a spider, Spiderman, wow, where did that come from. And the best thing about that story is he’s not a big shining icon, he screws up a lot, while he’s trying to figure out how to do the right thing,” Vickers said.

stan lee 2 Fans Remember Stan Lee As A Legend And An Icon

Alan Vickers manager at New England Comics in Malden (WBZ-TV).

Lee is being remembered as a big, shining icon as he passed away Monday at 95 years old.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s