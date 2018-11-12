ROCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Police in Rochester, New Hampshire say they have surrounded a gunman in the woods after he fired shots at them overnight.

Officers were called to the Walmart on Farmington Road around noon Sunday after receiving reports that a man armed with a rifle was in a parking lot there. He ran off into the woods and the Walmart was evacuated and locked down. Nearby businesses were also closed and hunters were told to stay away from the area.

SWAT teams and state police from New Hampshire and Maine were called in to help.

The gunman, later identified as 27-year-old Christopher Thomas, was tracked down overnight and fired shots at officers, according to police. No one was hurt.

“Police have currently established a perimeter around his location,” investigators said in a statement Monday morning.

Thomas is homeless, known to police and has several warrants out for his arrest.