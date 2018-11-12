BOSTON (CBS) — Julian Edelman was the only Patriots player to show up in Sunday’s loss to the Titans, and his afternoon ended early with an ankle injury.

Luckily for Edelman and the Patriots, that injury doesn’t appear to be anything serious. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Edelman is not expected to miss much time — if any — with the ailment.

Edelman caught nine passes for 102 yards in Sunday’s loss in Tennessee, and even completed a six-yard pass to quarterback Tom Brady on a gadget play. He left in the fourth quarter with the injury, but did not sound too concerned about it in the locker room following the loss. The Patriots are on their bye week, so the receiver will have some extra time to heal up before the Patriots visit the New York Jets on Nov. 25.

In six games this season, Edelman has hauled in 40 receptions for 426 yards and two touchdowns. He leads all New England wide receivers in receptions despite missing the first four games of the season due to a PED suspension, second only to James White’s team-leading 66 receptions.