BOSTON (CBS) — Sunday was not a fun day for the Patriots or their fans.

New England was blown out by the Titans in Music City to the tune of 34-10, easily the Patriots worst loss of the season. Their six-game win streak is over and at 7-3, they’re now two games behind the Kansas City Chiefs for the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC (though they do own the tie-breaker against KC, so they’ve got that going for them).

At least Bill Belichick and company have two weeks to figure things out, as the Pats will enjoy their bye week before taking on the Jets in the Meadowlands. And with the bye week upon us, why not forget about the disappointment of Sunday’s loss for a few minutes and take a fun, inside look into the New England locker room.

For that, we turn to Patriots safety Duron Harmon, who shared a little insight on some of his teammates during his weekly appearance on WBZ-TV’s Sports Final on Sunday night.

– If you had to take one guy to a street fight, who would it be?

“I’m going Trent Brown. He is the biggest human being in football, and might be one of the biggest human beings in the US. He’s a quiet guy, but he’s nasty on the field,” Harmon said of the 6-foot-8, 380-pound behemoth, “You see film of him literally moving guys out of the way; delivering guys, embarrassing guys.

“He doesn’t say much, but those are the guys you have to watch out for. The quiet guys are the ones you should fear,” said Harmon.

– Which Patriot would do the best on Jeopardy!?

“They not only have to be smart but know a lot. Like a lot,” explained Harmon. “It would have to be, Joe Cardona. He’s a very, very intelligent guy and knows a lot about the world. Being in the Navy, he’s a smart guy and a guy who I enjoy having conversations with. I’ve learned a lot from him.”

Very fitting answer on Veteran’s Day.

– Who is the sneakiest Patriot in the locker room (playing jokes, someone you always have to be on your guard when they’re around)?

“Me personally, I’m around this guy a lot. That guy is Patrick Chung, and he’s a jokester,” said Harmon. “He’ll tap you on the shoulder, you turn and he’s the other way laughing. Clipping your feet, [keeping it loose]. If he taps me, I’m hesitant to look around. I have to feel where he’s at so he doesn’t get me.

When WBZ-TV sports director Steve Burton relayed that others Patriots said that Julian Edelman was the sneakiest, Harmon was not surprised in the least.

“I thought that too, but I’m around Chung a lot,” he explained. “If Chung is No. 1, then Edelman is 1B.”

Watch the full clip in the video above, and tune in to Sports Final and Sports Final OT every Sunday night after the WBZ-TV News at 11.