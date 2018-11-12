WEATHER ALERTHeavy Rain Tuesday, Followed By Bitter Cold And Possibly Snow Late In Week
BOSTON (CBS) — After scoring five goals in four games, Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak has been named the NHL’s First Star of the Week.

The 22-year-old helped Boston go 3-1-0 from Nov. 5-11 with his five tallies and two helpers. He began his week by scoring a power play goal in Boston’s 2-1 overtime win over the Dallas Stars on Monday, and followed it up by netting his third career hat trick in a 5-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Pastrnak finished his week with a goal and an assist in a win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night.

Of Pastrnak’s five goals last week, four of them came on the power play. Pastrnak now has seven power play goals on the season, tied for first in the NHL with Winnipeg’s Patrick Laine. He leads the NHL with 16 goals on the season, and is tied for fourth with 23 points.

Boston is 10-5-2 on the season and don’t play until Wednesday night, when they begin a four-game road trip in Colorado.

