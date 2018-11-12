  • WBZ TVOn Air

BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — It’s about to get a little easier to get from Boston to coastal Maine.

The passenger rail authority that manages Amtrak’s Downeaster passenger rail service is adding more trains on Monday. The service takes passengers from Boston’s North Station to Portland and Brunswick.

The train has five round-trips between Portland and Boston, three of which extend to Freeport and Brunswick. The service says two new round trips will serve Freeport and Brunswick starting on Monday, and one additional trip will be added on future weekends.

