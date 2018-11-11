  • WBZ TV

By Paul Burton
HAVERHILL (CBS) – A 102-year-old World War II veteran was honored Sunday at the Veterans Day parade in Haverhill.

Through moments of silence, prayer and recognition, dozens gathered in downtown Haverhill for their annual Veterans Day ceremony.

Quietly waiting near the crowd was a veteran that received well-earned special recognition – World War II army veteran Anthony Zukas.

ww2 102 Year Old Who Served In WWII Honored At Haverhill Veterans Day Parade

Anthony Zukas, who served in World War II, is greeted during the Haverhill Veterans Day parade. (WBZ-TV)

Zukas served more than three years in the army protecting the Panama Canal.

“On behalf of my dad I am just proud he’s living and able to participate,” Zukas’ daughter Marlene Chartier said.

haverhill 102 Year Old Who Served In WWII Honored At Haverhill Veterans Day Parade

The crowd at the Haverhill Veterans Day parade. (WBZ-TV)

All morning Zukas was the center of attention. One veteran after another stopped by to shake his hand.

“To have someone and shake your hand and say thank you means a lot it does,” said Zukas.

At 102, Zukas has seen his fair share of Veterans Days. And while he’s thankful to be alive, he says he will never forget those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Zukas is a grandfather of four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

