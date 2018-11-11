  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (AP) — Parking will be free at all Massachusetts state parks on Veterans Day and visitors are being encouraged to check out various sites within the park system that pay homage to veterans and the military.

The parking fee waiver on Sunday corresponds with the National Park Service policy of free admission to all of its parks across the country on Veterans Day.

State Secretary of Veterans Services Francisco Urena says there are several sites within the state park system honoring those who sacrificed their lives for freedom.

Sites managed by the state Department of Conservation and Recreation include Fort Independence at Castle Island; Fort Revere in Hull; and the Massachusetts Veterans War Memorial tower atop Mount Greylock in Adams, the state’s highest peak.

