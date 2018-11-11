  • WBZ TV

Filed Under:Local TV, Rochester N.H.

ROCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Businesses along Route 11 in Rochester, N.H. were evacuated Sunday night while police searched for a man they described as “armed and dangerous.”

The incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. on Farmington Road. People are being asked to avoid the area.

There were initial reports the evacuations were due to an active shooter. Rochester Police posted on social media that “there is no active shooter anywhere.”

Police said the suspect is in the woods behind Walmart and Market Basket.

No further details are currently available.

