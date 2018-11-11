  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (CBS) — Three dogs up for adoption through Little Paws Dachshund Rescue were featured on WBZ’s Pet Parade Sunday morning.

castle Pet Parade: Little Paws Dachshund Rescue

Castle is up for adoption through Little Paws Dachshund Rescue (WBZ-TV)

Castle is a dachshund-basset hound mix who came from a hoarding situation down in Texas. He has been with the rescue for about two weeks. Castle is friendly with other dogs and people.

Like any castle, Castle needs a lot of attention. He is very high energy, needs to be with another dog, and he loves to sleep in the big bed.

packagedogs Pet Parade: Little Paws Dachshund Rescue

These dogs are up for adoption through Little Paws Dachshund Rescue (WBZ-TV)

One-year-old Paddy and his sister, five-year-old Seryna are a package deal. They also came from a hoarding situation in Texas. These dachshund-mixes take a few days to warm up to people, they can be nervous and timid when you first meet them.

Little Paws Dachshund Rescue has foster homes all up and down the east coast. All of their dogs are transported from the south to be adopted in the north.

The rescue’s largest fundraiser of the year currently underway. The “barksgiving” fundraiser is an auction on Facebook.

For adoption information, visit the Little Paws Dachshund Rescue website.

