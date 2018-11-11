BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots put up a giant dud in Tennessee, falling to the Titans 34-10 on Sunday afternoon.

Tennessee jumped out to a 17-3 lead in the first quarter and never looked back, sending the Patriots into their bye week with an frustrating loss. Tom Brady did not look comfortable throughout the afternoon and the New England defense struggled to make tackles, a sure recipe for a loss on the road.

The Patriots were pushed around on both sides of the ball by Mike Vrabel’s team, outgained 385-284 by the Titans. Brady finished the game 21-for-41 for 254 yards and no touchdowns. He was pressured throughout the game and sacked three times, eventually taking his spot on the bench for backup Brian Hoyer midway through the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Marcus Mariota carved up the New England secondary for much of the afternoon. He completed 16 of his 24 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns. He had just one touchdown in his previous 27 quarters entering Sunday’s game.

Stephon Gilmore struggled to keep Tennessee receiver Corey Davis in check. Davis finished the game with seven receptions for 125 yards and a 23-yard touchdown.

The Patriots now head into their bye week at 7-3 on the season. All three of New England’s losses this season have come on the road. Rob Gronkowski was inactive for the game with an ankle and back injury, the third time in the last four weeks the Patriots have been without their All Pro tight end.