Filed Under:Local TV, New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans

NASHVILLE (CBS) – A fan was seriously injured after a fall during Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans in Nashville.

The adult fan fell from the lower bowl seating area of Nissan Stadium to the ground.

According to the Titans, the man received attention from emergency personnel on scene and was taken to an area hospital.

ESPN reported Sunday night that the fan is in “critical but stable” condition.

Metro Police said 37-year-old Thomas Carrico was reaching for a t-shirt that was tossed onto an awning during a fan giveaway. Carrico accidentally fell over the railing and through the awning that covers the Titans’ tunnel.

