BOSTON (CBS) — Before the Patriots and Titans kicked off in Nashville on Sunday afternoon, Nissan Stadium sounded more like New England than Tennessee.

That’s because thousands of Patriots fans made the trek to Nashville to see their team play on the road. Those legions of fans left disappointed though, as the Patriots put up their worse performance of the season and got blown out, 34-10, by the Titans.

That will make for a long trip back for fans and players alike. After the loss, Patriots receiver Julian Edelman apologized to all those who traveled to show their support, and were not rewarded with a good (or even decent) effort from the team.

“I am sorry we disappointed some of the fans that were out here for us,” Edelman told reporters in the locker room. “We were heavily populated here. But we have to go back to New England and get back to work.”

Edelman made the most of an otherwise frustrating afternoon, hauling in a team-high nine catches for 104 yards. He left in the fourth quarter with an apparent ankle injury, but didn’t sound too concerned about it after the game. He said he’d see how it felt on Monday, but will have plenty of time to rest and heal up with New England now on their bye week.

The receiver was particularly grumpy after Sunday’s loss, so he did some more apologizing at the end of his media scrum.

“Not in a good mood, guys. I’m sorry,” he told the reporters who tried to get some quotes out of him. “Sorry for being an A-hole, but we got out played. Thank you.”