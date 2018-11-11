  • WBZ TV

NEW BEDFORD (CBS) — A New Bedford man has died after a shooting early Sunday morning. Police said they responded to the 800 block of Shawmut Avenue, New Bedford around 2:15 a.m. after receiving a call for shots fired.

First responders found 23-year-old Reynaldo Pena with gunshot wounds, according to the District Attorney’s Office. He was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital and transferred to Rhode Island Hospital but did not survive.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office is investigating his death as a homicide.

No other details have been released at this time.
