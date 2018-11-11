  • WBZ TV

ANDOVER (CBS) — A Massachusetts State Police trooper was one of four people injured after an alleged drunk driver rear-ended a police cruiser on I-93 in Andover, state police confirmed.

The trooper’s cruiser was hit while he waited for a tow truck to assist him with a car from someone who had been arrested.

According to state police, the driver was arrested and charged with alcohol OUI and operating after revocation for OUI.

The trooper was transported to Holy Family Hospital. All of the injuries were minor.

