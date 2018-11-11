  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    4:25 PMNFL Football
    7:30 PM60 Minutes
    8:30 PMGod Friended Me
    9:30 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:30 PMMadam Secretary
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Columbia Gas, Local TV, Merrimack Valley Explosions, Thanksgiving

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — The utility behind the natural gas explosions in Massachusetts in September is planning to provide 20,000 hot Thanksgiving dinners to residents who have still not returned to their homes.

Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera says meals provided by Columbia Gas will be served at the temporary trailer parks where some residents are being housed as well as at a hall in Lawrence. There will also be several takeout locations.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker says more than 2,000 families, or about 7,500 people, are currently in temporary housing.

The disaster killed one person and injured dozens of others in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover, and destroyed or damaged more than 100 homes. Thousands of homes and businesses lost gas service.

Columbia says it hopes to have gas fully restored by mid-December.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s