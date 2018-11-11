HOLBROOK (CBS) — A 20-year-old woman was killed when the car she was a passenger of crashed into a Holbrook home around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said.

First responders used the Jaws of Life to extricate Nicole Ricci, of Stoughton. She was then rushed to Brockton Hospital but she did not survive.

According to the D.A., the car involved gray 2005 Toyota Camry carrying Ricci and two adult men. Those men were both injured and taken to area hospitals.

“Preliminary information suggest that the Camry was traveling westbound on Rte. 139 when it crossed over the eastbound lane, struck a utility pole, traveled through a residential yard, then through a fence, and eventually came to rest crashed into the rear of a Kingsley Street residence. No one in the residence was harmed.”

It is unclear who was driving the car. No charges have been filed at this time. The crash is still under investigation.

Michelle Carter is one of two women and a girl live in the house, but no one was home at the time.

“I’m coming home and next thing you know, police, cops, the whole street’s blocked off. There’s a car in my dining room,” Carter said. “I guess they were speeding, lost control of the car, and went airborne through the fence into my dining room.”

Neighbor Kim Lamonda was awoken by the sound of the crash.

“I woke up to a loud bang. Just a bang. Nothing else before or after. My dogs were barking and they wouldn’t stop barking so I got out of bed,” she said. “That’s when I noticed across the street the front window was on the ground, and the curtains were just blowing in the wind.”