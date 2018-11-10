BOSTON (CBS) – Rob Gronkowski reportedly isn’t expected to play Sunday versus the Tennessee Titans, though the Patriots appear to be taking a big picture approach with their star tight end.

Gronkowski is officially listed as questionable on the team’s injury report. He’s dealing with back and ankle injuries.

The Boston Herald reported on Saturday that Gronkowski is likely out versus Tennessee. According to the report, the Patriots are hoping another week off combined with the team’s Week 11 bye week will help the tight end heal and get his body right for a playoff run.

The Patriots played without Gronkowski in Week 7 against the Bears and Week 9 versus the Packers. In seven games this season, Gronkowski has just one touchdown and is averaging 64 yards receiving per game.