BOSTON (CBS) — Before hitting their bye week, the Patriots have some business to take care of in Nashville. If they win, they’ll hit that bye week with an 8-2 record.

–This is the seventh straight season that the Pats have started the year with a 7-2 record or better.

–With a win against the Titans, the Patriots will be guaranteed a .500 or better record for the 18th straight season.

–This the 43rd meeting between the Pats and Houston/Tennessee. The Patriots lead the overall series 25-16-1.

–Tom Brady is 5-1 against the Titans in the regular season and 2-0 against them in the playoffs.

–The Pats have won the last seven times the two teams have played, and they’ve scored at least 30 points in each of the last five meetings.

–Titans coach Mike Vrabel played for the Pats from 2001-2008 and took home three Super Bowls titles. He also caught eight regular-season passes, all for touchdowns, plus two more in the postseason.

–The Pats have had at least one takeaway in every game this season.

–Under Bill Belichick, the Patriots are 73-18 against quarterbacks that are 25 or younger. Marcus Mariota is 23.

–Tom Brady needs four rushing yards to reach 1,000 in his career.

–Since 2014, the Pats are 17-0 when Julian Edelman scores at least one touchdown in a game.

–The single-season reception record for a running back is 102 receptions by Matt Forte. James White right now has 61.

–Cordarrelle Patterson set a new franchise record for most rushing yards by a wide receiver. He had 61 yards in 11 attempts last week.

–Stephen Gostkowski has now made 32 straight kicks of 49 yards or closer.

