DUXBURY (CBS) – A massive water leak at a Duxbury nursing home forced more than 70 patients to be evacuated.

It took 30 ambulances six hours to move all 72 patients from Bay Path nursing home to other facilities.

Firefighters said they believe the water leak came from a section of the roof under construction.

“There’s a tremendous amount of water coming down, ceilings are coming down, it’s just a mess in there,” said Fire Cpt. Rob Reardon. “The building department deemed this uninhabitable, and especially with all the rain we’re going to get it’s not going to get any better in there”

No injuries were reported.