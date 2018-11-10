WEATHER ALERTCold, Windy Weekend Arrives
  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMDr. Chris Pet Vet
    11:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    11:30 AMThe Inspectors
    12:00 PMCollege Football
    3:30 PMCollege Football
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Duxbury Fire Department, Local TV, Nursing Home

DUXBURY (CBS) – A massive water leak at a Duxbury nursing home forced more than 70 patients to be evacuated.

It took 30 ambulances six hours to move all 72 patients from Bay Path nursing home to other facilities.

duxbury 72 Residents Evacuated After Massive Water Leak At Duxbury Nursing Home

A Duxbury nursing home was evacuated due to a water leak. (WBZ-TV)

Firefighters said they believe the water leak came from a section of the roof under construction.

“There’s a tremendous amount of water coming down, ceilings are coming down, it’s just a mess in there,” said Fire Cpt. Rob Reardon. “The building department deemed this uninhabitable, and especially with all the rain we’re going to get it’s not going to get any better in there”

No injuries were reported.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s