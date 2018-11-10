WEATHER ALERTCold, Windy Weekend Arrives
By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
November 10, 2018
They bring fashion to the runway to create awareness about domestic violence! This week on Centro, we tell you about the 2nd Empowerment Fashion Show for Domestic Violence Awareness, a unique fashion show where the models themselves have been affected by domestic violence. The funds collected help provide year-round awareness initiatives against domestic violence. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with fashion show organizer Graig Martin, the president of the Love Life Now organization Lovern Gordon and survivor model Brianna Cabell on the English version of Centro and with Eli Escobar on the Spanish version. Tune in!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
FASHION SHOW – DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
Love Life Now Foundation
617-803-8357
www.lovelifenow.org
info@lovelifenow.org
FB: @lovelifenowfound
 
