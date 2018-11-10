WEATHER ALERTCold, Windy Weekend Arrives
CHESTNUT HILL (CBS) – Boston College football is in the national spotlight this weekend. And Eagles fans were up early to celebrate the occasion.

The No. 17 ranked Eagles host second-ranked Clemson on Saturday night. The game will be on national television.

Thanks to the allure of the marquis showdown, ESPN College GameDay set up shop in Chestnut Hill for the first time since the Eagles took on Florida State in 2009.

ESPN’s weekly national pregame show set up on Stokes Lawn early Saturday morning. The show is hosted by Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack and Maria Taylor.

Hundreds of Boston College fans swarmed the area complete with signs, hoping to make an appearance in the background of ESPN’s camera shots.

Corso makes his customary game prediction toward the end of the show by putting on the mascot head of the team he chooses, but Eagles fans aren’t likely to approve. Clemson is favored in the game by around 20 points.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.

