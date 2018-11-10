NEWTON (CBS) — American flags flying on an overpass in Newton were ripped down just days before Veterans Day.

The Sons of the American Legion Post 440 said five large American flags were cut and ripped from the St. James Street Bridge Friday. A day before that, two large flags and two small flags were also torn from their place along the bridge.

“These are not here to make a political statement. These are here just to honor our veterans and fallen veterans of all our wars,” said Richard Spalding from the Sons of the American Legion.

All of the flags were replaced Saturday.

The Bridge is named after Fredrick McLaughlin, a Newton native and army specialist who died in the Vietnam War.

Newton Police said anyone with information is asked to call them.