BOSTON (CBS) – A tennis coach is charged with sexually assaulting a young player in Boston.

Eric Rosales, 57, of Allston, will be arraigned Friday in Brighton Municipal Court.

The Suffolk District Attorney’s Office says the victim is a girl in her early teens. The alleged attack happened on August 8.

“The defendant allegedly engaged in improper, unwanted physical contact with the girl during a lesson at a court on Nonantum Road,” D.A. spokesman Jake Wark said in a statement.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.