Filed Under:Eric Rosales

BOSTON (CBS) – A tennis coach is charged with sexually assaulting a young player in Boston.

Eric Rosales, 57, of Allston, will be arraigned Friday in Brighton Municipal Court.

The Suffolk District Attorney’s Office says the victim is a girl in her early teens. The alleged attack happened on August 8.

tennis2 Tennis Coach Charged With Sexually Assaulting Young Girl In Brighton

The tennis courts on Nonantum Road in Brighton. (WBZ-TV)

“The defendant allegedly engaged in improper, unwanted physical contact with the girl during a lesson at a court on Nonantum Road,” D.A. spokesman Jake Wark said in a statement.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

 

 

