BOSTON (CBS) – TD Garden is getting a big makeover.

The home of the Bruins and Celtics will undergo a massive expansion over the next two years.

The $100 million private investment will provide 50,000 square feet of additional space.

It will include additional restrooms, new locker rooms for the teams, and new dining and bar options for fans.

A legendary transformation is underway at #TDGarden. Innovative spaces, new dining options & more exciting amenities are coming with our 50,000 sq. ft. expansion. #ExperienceLegendary LEARN MORE: https://t.co/Iy2p4NQVak pic.twitter.com/5ofIYVNCRj — TD Garden (@tdgarden) November 9, 2018

The new entry through on Causeway Street and the underground tunnel connecting the T to the arena will open next month.

Full details on the renovations are available on the TD Garden website.