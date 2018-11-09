WEATHER ALERTHeavy Rain, Damaging Wind Friday Night Leads To Cold Weekend
BOSTON (CBS) – TD Garden is getting a big makeover.

The home of the Bruins and Celtics will undergo a massive expansion over the next two years.

A rendering of plans for an expanded concourse at TD Garden. (Image Credit: TD Garden)

The $100 million private investment will provide 50,000 square feet of additional space.

It will include additional restrooms, new locker rooms for the teams, and new dining and bar options for fans.

The new entry through on Causeway Street and the underground tunnel connecting the T to the arena will open next month.

Full details on the renovations are available on the TD Garden website.

