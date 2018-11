ROCKLAND (CBS) – A SWAT standoff ended peacefully outside a home on Chestnut Circle in Rockland Friday night.

The suspect surrendered at about 6:30 p.m.

Rockland Police asked the State Police bomb squad to check out the house as a precaution.

It is unclear what started the standoff but the town sent out a robocall warning people to stay inside their homes.

No injuries have been reported.